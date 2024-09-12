Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Major Shareholder Aron R. English Purchases 7,652 Shares of Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 7,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,244.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,347,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CULP opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $70.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.18. Culp, Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $5.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Culp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

