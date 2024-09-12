Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CWGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Curtiss-Wright has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $11.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $303.96. The company had a trading volume of 145,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,511. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $190.64 and a 12-month high of $318.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CWGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CW

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.