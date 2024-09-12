Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Curtiss-Wright has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $11.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Shares of CW traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $303.96. The company had a trading volume of 145,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,511. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $190.64 and a 12-month high of $318.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

