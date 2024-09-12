CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Cut to Sell at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $27.00.

CVR Energy stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.39. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. CVR Energy’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $17,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,229,000 after purchasing an additional 424,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $11,567,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 60.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 153,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 323.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 159,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 121,590 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

