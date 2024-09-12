CyberDragon Gold Price Tops $0.0031 (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and $235.90 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

