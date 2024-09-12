Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $53.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.39. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $60.11.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $262,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $262,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $420,961.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,007,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,337 shares of company stock worth $7,464,633. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,800,000 after acquiring an additional 273,565 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,074,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 122.2% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,414,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,955,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

