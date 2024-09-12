D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,455 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 93.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of C stock opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.30. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

