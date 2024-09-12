D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 57,168 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,168 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for about 17.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned 0.57% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $113,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,553 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 749,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,419,000 after acquiring an additional 679,280 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.6% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 941.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. Barclays decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $151.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $106.90 and a 12 month high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

