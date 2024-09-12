D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $157.13 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $433.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

