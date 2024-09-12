D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $4.60 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.7% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,904,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after acquiring an additional 199,355 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VIG stock opened at $193.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $196.24. The firm has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

