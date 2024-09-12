Daryl Hodges Sells 50,000 Shares of HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) Director Daryl Hodges sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

Daryl Hodges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Daryl Hodges bought 50,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$16,500.00.

HPQ Silicon Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$139.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.16. HPQ Silicon Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.43.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

