Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $715,135.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,302,160.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,741 shares of company stock worth $67,517,521 over the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG stock opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.25, a PEG ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

