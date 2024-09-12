Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Director Sells $3,376,368.96 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director David Powers sold 3,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.08, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $909.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $911.31 and its 200 day moving average is $919.27. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $484.02 and a twelve month high of $1,106.89.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Deckers Outdoor are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,089.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,265.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,057.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,448,000 after acquiring an additional 464,020 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,814,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 231.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,316,000 after buying an additional 163,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,855,000 after buying an additional 102,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.