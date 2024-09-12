Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 137,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 402,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Defiance Silver Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$77.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$133.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.39 million.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

