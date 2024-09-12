Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Definity Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of DFY opened at C$50.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$35.48 and a 1 year high of C$50.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.78.
Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.9052876 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.
