Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Definity Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFY opened at C$50.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$35.48 and a 1 year high of C$50.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.78.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.9052876 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFY. Cormark increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Definity Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.60.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

