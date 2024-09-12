Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CFO Robert G. Wright Purchases 948 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Robert G. Wright acquired 948 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $22,496.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,621.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $18.87. 1,000,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,651. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -82.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $2,405,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Delek US in the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Delek US by 44.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 53,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 26.7% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 96,531 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

