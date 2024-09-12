Desjardins Downgrades BRP (TSE:DOO) to Hold

Desjardins cut shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$97.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$90.00 price target on shares of BRP and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$96.00.

Get BRP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRP

BRP Stock Up 4.6 %

DOO stock opened at C$82.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. BRP has a 12 month low of C$77.42 and a 12 month high of C$108.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$92.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 94.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.3681507 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 11.28%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.