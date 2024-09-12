Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Price Target to GBX 170

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Bakkavor Group stock opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.05) on Thursday. Bakkavor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.50 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of £905.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,738.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.30.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

