dForce USD (USX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14.59 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.59 million and approximately $562.23 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00107827 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011654 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99868241 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $8,961.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

