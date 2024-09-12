DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) Insider Gregory (Greg) Dooley Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Greg) Dooley acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$10,250.00 ($6,833.33).

DigitalX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 42.28 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

About DigitalX

DigitalX Limited provides blockchain product development and digital asset funds management services in Australia. The company operates through Product Development and Asset Management segments. The Product Development segment provides consulting, technical due diligence, and design and development solutions to businesses.

