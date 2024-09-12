DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) Insider Gregory (Greg) Dooley Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Greg) Dooley acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$10,250.00 ($6,833.33).
DigitalX Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 42.28 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
About DigitalX
