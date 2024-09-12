Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Position Increased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUHP. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP opened at $33.11 on Thursday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

