Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the August 15th total of 333,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 918,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZU. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 53,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of AMZU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.22. 211,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,190. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.16 million, a P/E ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.2529 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.