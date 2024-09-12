Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 3.8%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $30.98. 22,617,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 73,086,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $68,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $13,683,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $41,164,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

