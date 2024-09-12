Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Upgraded by Cfra to Buy

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$155.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$130.00. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.18.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Dollarama stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$135.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,454. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$89.76 and a 12-month high of C$137.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$130.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$120.75.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 324.09%. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama will post 4.4967696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total value of C$140,627.52. In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 39,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.51, for a total transaction of C$4,853,821.17. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total value of C$140,627.52. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,220,415. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

