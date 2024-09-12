Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Shares Up 0.3%

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 18,274 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Dominari Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter. Dominari had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a negative net margin of 231.55%.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

