Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
DMPZF stock remained flat at C$3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.25. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of C$3.92 and a 52-week high of C$4.95.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
