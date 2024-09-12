Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

DMPZF stock remained flat at C$3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.25. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of C$3.92 and a 52-week high of C$4.95.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

