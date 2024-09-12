Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $70.10. 497,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,525. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1,252.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Donaldson by 408.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

