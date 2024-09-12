Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.266 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Performance

Shares of Dongfeng Motor Group stock remained flat at $13.67 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

