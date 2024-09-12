Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.266 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Performance
Shares of Dongfeng Motor Group stock remained flat at $13.67 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $24.28.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile
