Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE) Stock Price Down 1%

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.56 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 77.30 ($1.01). Approximately 90,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 286,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.09 ($1.02).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.80. The firm has a market cap of £143.39 million and a P/E ratio of 1,287.47.

Get Downing Renewables & Infrastructure alerts:

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Company Profile

In other news, insider Ashley Paxton bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,600.24). 25.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.