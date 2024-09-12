Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $3.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $919.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

RDY stock opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $63.72 and a twelve month high of $84.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,037,000 after buying an additional 65,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,455,000 after acquiring an additional 114,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 126,472 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 269,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 72,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 266,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,488 shares during the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

