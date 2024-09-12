Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Acquires 56,600 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 56,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.78 per share, with a total value of C$1,006,393.28.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 39,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.82 per share, with a total value of C$743,247.80.

On Monday, June 17th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.85 per share, with a total value of C$235,625.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Up 2.2 %

TSE:D.UN traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.50. 37,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,877. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.82. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$334.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

