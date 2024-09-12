Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 400.9% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS TAKOF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,961. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

About Drone Delivery Canada

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.