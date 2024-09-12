Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 27.50

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Dunelm Group Stock Up 0.4 %

DNLM traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,196 ($15.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,055. The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,628.38, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 959 ($12.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($17.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,197.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,116.66.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.35) to GBX 1,325 ($17.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.86) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,214.17 ($15.88).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.