Dutch Bros’ (BROS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at TD Cowen in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.60. 618,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,660. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 186,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $6,038,079.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,593,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,096,452 shares of company stock worth $35,018,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,210,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,201,000 after purchasing an additional 100,140 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.