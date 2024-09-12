Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells $57,600.00 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,810,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 186,418 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $6,038,079.02.

On Friday, August 23rd, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 400 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $12,800.00.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 2.2 %

BROS stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 182.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth $43,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

