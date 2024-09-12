Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Announces Earnings Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $133.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.