Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) EVP Sells $547,903.62 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dan Zugelder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynatrace alerts:

On Monday, July 15th, Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.44, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,328,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,725,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,213,000 after purchasing an additional 248,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.