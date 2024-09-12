Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) EVP Sells $547,903.62 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dan Zugelder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 15th, Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88.
Dynatrace Price Performance
NYSE:DT opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.44, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,328,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,725,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,213,000 after purchasing an additional 248,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
