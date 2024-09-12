Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) EVP Sells $547,903.62 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dan Zugelder also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 15th, Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.44, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,328,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,725,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,213,000 after purchasing an additional 248,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

