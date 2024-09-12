Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace comprises approximately 0.9% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 89.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $5,546,000. Crestline Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 385.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 208,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 165,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 640.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 182,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 157,739 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DT stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

