e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Lowered to $150.00 at TD Cowen

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $235.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF traded down $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $111.99. 232,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.36 and its 200 day moving average is $178.90. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,102,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,432,000 after buying an additional 576,383 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

