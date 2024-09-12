Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.30 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

