Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 37,196 Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFFD opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

