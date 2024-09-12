Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 5,436 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $267.13 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $291.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.78 and its 200 day moving average is $265.37. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

