Eagle Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 214.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,711 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 1.9% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,875,000 after purchasing an additional 463,636 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,696,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,905,000 after purchasing an additional 242,141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 362,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,520,000 after purchasing an additional 208,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

