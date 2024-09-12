Eagle Strategies LLC Has $14.31 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 170.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,554 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 2.7% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $14,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,167 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after buying an additional 1,047,837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,180,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $62.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

