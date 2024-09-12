Eagle Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 529.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,287 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IYF stock opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $70.45 and a 52-week high of $105.20.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

