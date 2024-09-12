Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases 22,318 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 198.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 186,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 52,995 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 818,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $18.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

