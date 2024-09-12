Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 766 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eagle Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,845,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,988 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $224.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.81 and its 200 day moving average is $222.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

