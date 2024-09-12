Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,413 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Eaton were worth $46,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.18.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $297.00 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.10 and a 200-day moving average of $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $118.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

