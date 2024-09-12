Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0806 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance

EVV stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.