Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0806 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance
EVV stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $10.37.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Summit Therapeutics Surges on Trial Results: Time to Buy?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Understanding Treasury Bonds: Are They Right for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.