Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVSD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,527. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $50.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.45.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.2135 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

