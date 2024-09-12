ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Up 446.7% in August

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 446.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance

Shares of ECTM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 30,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,013. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.60.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

