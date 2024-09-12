ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Up 446.7% in August

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 446.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance
Shares of ECTM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 30,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,013. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.60.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile
